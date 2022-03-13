Offseason Offers Chilling Visions of the Horror of An Empty Boardwalk

On Castle Talk, Jason chats with Mickey Keating, director, and writer of Offseason, in select theaters, on-demand, and digital on March 11, 2022.

Say the producers:

Upon receiving a mysterious letter that her mother's grave site has been vandalized, Marie quickly returns to the isolated offshore island where her late mother is buried. When she arrives, she discovers that the island is closing for the offseason with the bridges raised until Spring, leaving her stranded. One strange interaction with the local townspeople after another, Marie soon realizes that something is not quite right in this small town. She must unveil the mystery behind her mother's troubled past in order to make it out alive. The film stars Jocelin Donahue, Joe Swanberg, Richard Brake, Melora Walters, Jeremy Gardner.

The film was shot in Florida in a way that makes it look like a fishing/resort island that has emptied out at the end of Summer. An intimidating drawbridge is going to pull up, Jocelin Donahue's character Marie is told, and when it's up, she'd better be gone because it won't come down again till spring. Keating talks about how Offseason is an homage to Lovecraft's Shadow Over Innsmouth, which was also the source of Stuart Gordon's Dagon. The film includes striking visuals as Donahue walks an empty boardwalk town emptied of tourists, calling to mind the whole horror mini-genre of offseason horror, including greats like The Shining and Daughters of Darkness.

