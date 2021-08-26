Old Guard 2 Will Be Directed By Victoria Mahoney, Theron Back

Old Guard has become one of the most successful Netflix originals in the history of the streamer, and a director has been hired for the sequel. Deadline is reporting that Victoria Mahoney will step in the chair for the sequel, replacing Gina Prince-Bythewood, who directed the first but passed on staying with the franchise. Mahoney worked as a second unit director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor will all return for the sequel. Greg Rucka will write the sequel with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger producing for Skydance; Theron, Beth Kono and AJ Dix producing for Denver and Delilah and Marc Evans producing for Marc Evans Productions. Prince-Bythewood will also produce. Rucka will exec produce.

Old Guard 2 Could Cement This As Netflix's Big Franchise

"Genuinely blown backwards by the collective levels of talent, skill and savvy that went into carving The Old Guard," Mahoney said. "I must've watched it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement–being invited on The Old Guard journey alongside ferocious badasses. Ever eager to continue pushing the genre for action-loving audiences. Warmly tipping my hat to the world Gina, Charlize, Rucka, Fernández, Skydance, Netflix, Marc Evans Productions, Denver & Delilah Films and the entire Team daringly put forward."

"I love The Old Guard and the story and characters I was honored to put into the world. It was exciting to disrupt the genre," said Prince-Bythewood I have decided not to direct the sequel, but will stay on as a producer. I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter."

More as we find it out.