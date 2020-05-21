Charlize Theron Kicks Ass In Trailer For The Old Guard

The Old Guard trailer is here, as Netflix debuted the first look at the comic adaptation this morning. The film, based on the comic series by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez, stars Charlize Theron as Andy, who leads a team of undying soldiers who protect the mortal world. Rucka wrote the script for the adaptation himself. Joining the squad with Theron are Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Gina Prince-Bythewood handles the director's duties. You can watch The Old Guard trailer below.

The Old Guard Could Be A Huge Hit

"Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it's up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel The Old Guard by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."

This has the makings of a massive hit for the streamer. With a great cast, a cool hook for a premise, and a big-budget feel, look for this to be one of the breakout hits of the summer, especially with the lack of theaters being open by the time this debuts. That means it should dominate the conversation for a while. The Old Guard hits Netflix on July 10th.