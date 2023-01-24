Oscars 2023: Here Is The Complete List of This Year's Nominees

Here is the full list of Oscars nominees for this year, with Everything Everywhere All At Once leading the way with ten nominations.

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Oscars season reached its biggest moment this morning, as the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were revealed. Revealed by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed, the field is now set for the awards, taking place on Sunday, March 12th, and broadcast live on ABC. This year's host is Jimmy Kimmel, his third time. Leading the nominations is Everything Everywhere All At Once with 10 nominations, followed by All Quiet On The Western Front with 9 nominations. Comic films include four nominations for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and three for The Batman.

oscars
Everything Everywhere At Once Poster. Courtesy of A24

Oscars Nominees List For 2023

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler
Colin Farrell
Brendan Fraser
Paul Mescal
Bill Nye

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett
Ana de Armas
Andrea Riseborough
Michelle Williams
Michelle Yeoh

Directing

Martin McDonagh
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Steven Spielberg
Todd Field
Ruben Ostlund

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson
Brian Tyree Henry
Judd Hirsch
Barry Keoghan
Ke Huy Quan

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett
Hong Chau
Kerry Condon
Jamie Lee Curtis
Stephanie Hsu

Animated Feature Film

Pinocchio
Marcel
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny

International Feature Film

All Quiet
Argentina
Close
EO
The Quiet One

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Music (Original Song)

Applause
Hold My Hand
Lift Me Up
Naatu Naatu
This Is A Life

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Costume Design

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet
The Batman
Black Panther
Elvis
The Whale

Oscars Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Documentary Short Film 

The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year
Stranger at the Gate

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Oscars Visual Effects

 All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther
Top Gun: Maverick

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Jeremy KonradAbout Jeremy Konrad

Jeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both. He resides in Ohio with his family.
twitterinstagram
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.