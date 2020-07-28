Paramount's Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Pushed to 2021

Among the musical chairs of upcoming films amid the pandemic, lost in the shuffle was the G.I. Joe spinoff film Snake Eyes. The film serves as a prequel with the popular Hasbro character starring Harry Golding in the title role. Its original release date was to be October 23, now moved to 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter (H/T via Collider). "We're working out the specifics with Paramount," Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner told analysts. Paramount's been a trusted partner for Hasbro for several live-action film adaptations of their popular IP in Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Clue. Ray Park played Snake Eyes in the previous Joe films in The Rise of Cobra (2009) and Retaliation (2013).

The Snake Eyes prequel will focus on his before becoming a member of the Joes. His past was explored in the original films as an excellent warrior and prodigy within his ninja clan. He's despised by his rival and clan mate Storm Shadow, who eventually joins Cobra. Initially played by Byung-hun Lee in the 2009 and 2013 films, Andrew Koji will take over the role of the prequel. The G.I. Joe films grossed a combined $678 million globally at the box office, with Retaliation banking over $70 million more than its predecessor. Snake Eyes won't be isolated to just the two rivals as you'll see younger versions of other G.I. Joe characters. Úrsula Corberó joins the franchise as the Baroness, which was initially played by Sienna Miller in The Rise of Cobra. Samara Weaving will be Scarlett, which was initially played by Rachel Nichols in the same film. Directed by Robert Schwentke (Red, The Captain) and written by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Charlie's Angels, Beauty and the Beast), the film also stars Steven Allerick, Takehiro Hira, Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais, and Peter Mensah.