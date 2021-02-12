Paranormal Activity Returns From William Eubank, Christopher Landon

The next Paranormal Activity film will be opening next year. Underwater director William Eubank will take on the film, with Happy Death Day, and Freaky creator Christopher Landon will write the film. He also wrote the scripts for parts 2-4 of the franchise. Blumhouse head Jason Blum will produce, along with Oren Peli, and Steven Schneider will executive produce. Basically, this is the dream team you would want for this franchise to come back. Blumhouse fans, get excited. There have been six installments in the franchise so far, yet none of them reached the first film's heights or esteem. It told the story of a couple, Katie and Micah, who move into a new home and are haunted by a spirit in the house. That first film was a monster success, grossing over $190 million on just $15,000 for a budget. It was also Blumhouse Pictures' first film and is near and dear to founder Jason Blum's heart. Deadline had the news.

Paranormal Activity Is The Film That Built Blumhouse

He had this to say about bringing it back not that long ago: "It was the birth of Blumhouse, and I really challenged myself with the task of like 'How do I take the success of Paranormal Activity and build a company that makes lots of different kinds of fun, successful, good scary movies?' So it holds a very special place in my heart, that first Paranormal Activity, and it was touch-and-go for three years. I mean, [director] Oren Peli was living in my guest house, and we were told it was going to go, it wasn't going to go, was going to go, wasn't going to go for a long, long time. But I learned an enormous amount, and I'm extremely fond of that first movie because it changed my life."

The new Paranormal Activity film will open on March 22nd, 2022. Looking forward to it!