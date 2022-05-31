Park Hoon-jung's Sequel to 'The Witch' Reveals New Trailer

There seems to be an endless barrage of horror treasures worldwide, with some of the most underrated genres hailing from South Korea. Among those include a mix of game-changers to cult-classic films like Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, Train to Busan, A Tale of Two Sisters, and I Saw the Devil, which are all perfect examples of the genre's potential, with the Park Hoon-jung film, The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion managing to quickly construct a positive reputation for its ambitious vision as a mystery-action-horror hybrid title.

Released back in 2018, the first film of this franchise was released on a budget of roughly $5 million, going on to earn almost $25 million and an impressive Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of nearly 90% as of today. Because of a strong following and plenty of time in between for people to discover its magic, the first film is actually receiving a proper follow-up titled The Witch: Part 2. The Other One to fulfill its initial title which suggested that there was still more to come. Now, a new trailer for The Witch: Part 2. The Other One has finally been released, with a mix of previous cast members returning and a new leading lady involved who managed to beat over 1,000 others for the titular role (which can be seen below).

The official plot description for The Witch: Part 2. The Other One reads, "Somewhere; a girl wakes up in a huge secret laboratory. The girl accidentally meets Kyung-hee, who is trying to protect their house from the gang who harasses her. When the gang bumps into the girl, they are overpowered by an unexpected power of her. In the meantime, the secret laboratory starts to find the missing girl. Who is this mysterious girl, and why is she being chased?"

Have you already seen The Witch: Part 1? If so, what are your thoughts on the upcoming sequel?

The Witch: Part 2. The Other One is set to be released on June 15, 2022.