Paul Feig on Cast Collaborations for Another Simple Favor

Paul Feig, director of Another Simple Favor, discusses how the film included a strong collaborative process with its lead cast.

The film's wardrobe and character arcs were developed with direct creative input from the lead actors.

Improvisation and trust on set brought out dynamic chemistry and spontaneous scenes between the stars.

Another Simple Favor balances heightened suspense, style, and emotional depth, now streaming on Prime Video.

Another Simple Favor, released via Prime Video, delivers a thrilling cocktail of suspense, style, and sharp chemistry between stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. Directed by Paul Feig, the sequel builds on the 2018 original's dark humor and psychological twists, with the dynamic between Kendrick's Stephanie and Lively's Emily acting as the core heart of the film. Now, Feig's collaborative approach, highlighted in a recent interview, is the catalyst that elevates this film into a vibrant, unpredictable blend of fashion and chaos.

Paul Feig Talks Another Simple Favor Collaborative Process

Feig tells Collider, "[Both actors are] insanely inventive, and they're really fun to work with. I love them. If I had to pick one of the biggest reasons why I went back to do the sequel, it's because I loved working with them. We had so much fun on the first one, and they're both really creative. When I make a movie, I'm very collaborative with my actors. Every movie I've ever done, I bring them into the wardrobe process and say, 'Okay, you're playing the character. I have ideas of what I want the character to look like and dress like, but I want you to be part of this.' So, I let them get involved and create and have these ideas that then Renee Kalfus, my amazing costume designer, sometimes takes these crazy ideas and makes them happen."

In Another Simple Favor, Stephanie's evolved, bolder style and Emily's luxurious, edgy ensembles reflect their growth and the sequel's heightened stakes, grounding the narrative in aesthetically detailed character arcs. The film's plot, weaving betrayal and intrigue against a glamorous backdrop, thrives on this collaboration. Kendrick and Lively's improvisational flair and bold choices—honed through Feig's trust—create moments of electric spontaneity. And, the result is a sequel that feels both fresh and faithful to its roots, balancing campy flair with emotional depth.

While we're not certain if there will be a third chapter of the film series just yet, the generally positive reception and overall quirkiness of both films definitely create a compelling argument for more.

