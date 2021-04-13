Pete Davidson Reveals How James Gunn Pitched His Suicide Squad Role

With everything being shifted around in the DC Comics' film slate (pretty regularly) there's a lot of excitement for the projects that we're confirmed to actually be getting. One of those thrilling projects is the upcoming film The Suicide Squad by James Gunn, with a star-studded adventure that brings together some of DC's strangest characters together for a common goal — self-preservation.

The film is something that has consistently maintained positive buzz (a major plus for the studio) and after Gunn's work on Guardians of the Galaxy, fans are more than hyped to see his adaptation of the unique assembly of bizarre personalities. One of the characters in the new film is played by SNL alum Pete Davidson, who recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about how he was brought on to the title.

The actor comically explained, "I love superhero movies and I'm a huge James Gunn fan. And I got a call from James Gunn, he was like, 'There's this role for you in the movie. And you play a guy named Richard Hertz.' And I was like 'Dick Hertz. I'm in!' Yeah, that's his real name. My character's name is Dick Hertz. And I was like, 'Dude, that's the greatest. That's so awesome.' And yeah, he was nice enough to let me be in it. It's a thing I still can't believe, it's like ridiculous."

If there's anything we've learned to expect from Gunn who once participated in a panel of judges for the VH1 reality series Scream Queens, it's that he doesn't stray from his vision — without fear of perception. While David Ayer (who directed the first Suicide Squad in 2016) recently suggested studio involvement played a heavy role in the final product of his movie, Gunn has made it known that his film is everything he could have wanted and more.

Are you eager to see Gunn's depiction of the unforgettable Suicide Squad?