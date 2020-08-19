Guillermo del Toro's Stop-Motion Pinocchio Announces Voice Cast

Guillermo del Toro's new stop-motion musical version of Pinocchio has a voice cast, and it is an impressive one. The Oscar-winning director has tapped newcomer Gregory Mann in the title role, Ewan McGregor, as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman. Guillermo is directing, along with Mark Gustafson (Fantastic Mr. Fox). This is a Netflix production, and work has not been interrupted by the pandemic, so it shouldn't take to long for us to see it, as it seems way further ahead than initially thought. This is the second of two high profile Pinocchio projects, as Disney is also producing a live-action film starring Tom Hanks. Deadline had the news.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Should Be Interesting

"Based on the classic Carlo Collodi tale, the feature follows the extraordinary journey of a wooden boy magically brought to life by a father's wish. Set during the rise of Fascism in Mussolini's Italy, del Toro's Pinocchio is a story of love and disobedience as Pinocchio struggles to live up to his father's expectations."

"After years of pursuing this dream project, I found my perfect partner in Netflix. We have spent a long time curating a remarkable cast and crew and have been blessed by continuous support from Netflix to quietly and carefully soldier on, barely missing a beat. We all love and practice animation with great passion and believe it to be the ideal medium to retell this classic story in a completely new way."

If anyone can make Pinocchio fresh and exciting, it is del Toro. And that cast is top-notch, but what else would you expect from a director of his caliber? All of Hollywood wants to work with the man, no matter what the project is. Because he is who he is, this has a chance to be pretty special.