Pixar Announces Next Summer Movie, Luca, Directed by Enrico Casarosa

Pixar Animation Studios announced today that its next feature film release will be Luca. Directed by Oscar nominee Enrico Casarosa (La Luna) and produced by Andrea Warren (Lava, Cars 3), Luca is set to open in UK and the US cinemas on June 18th, 2021. A welcome change for British Pixar fans who have become as used to waiting for months as US Marvel fans are forwarding for… days. Anyway, for those missing their Italian holidays this year, and probably next, Pixar will take you there instead.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: he is a sea monster from another world just below the water's surface.

Director Enrico Casarosa has worked for Pixar before as a storyboard artist on the likes of Ratatouille and Up, which makes this quote the promotion. He states "This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it's set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca. So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca."

Pixar's most recent movie was Onward, and their new movie, Soul is still scheduled for late November this year. We'll see how practical it is to take the kids…