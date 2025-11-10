Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Predator: Badlands, Regretting You, Weekend Box Office

Predator: Badlands Crushes It And Wins Weekend Box Office

It was a great weekend at the box office for fans of the Predator franchise, as Badlands exceeded all expectations and took the top spot.

Article Summary Predator: Badlands dominates the box office with a $40 million debut, smashing franchise records.

Critics and audiences praise Badlands, earning it an A- CinemaScore and strong word-of-mouth buzz.

Regretting You and Black Phone 2 finish far behind, highlighting Predator's strong audience draw.

Holiday season heats up as Now You See Me and Edgar Wright's Running Man set to challenge next weekend.

Predator: Badlands exceeded all expectations this weekend and won the weekend box office, setting a record for the franchise with $40 million. Worldwide, the film took in $80 million. That is well ahead of tracking, with an A- CinemaScore and nearly universal acclaim; it should have very good legs, even against stiff competition over the coming weeks. Credit here goes to Dan Trachtenberg, who took over the franchise with Prey in 2022 and has stuck to his guns, bringing Predator back from the dead. Nobody saw this coming over the last couple of years, and it is one of the best stories to come out of Hollywood this year.

Colleen Hoover Is No Match For Predator

The rest of the top five didn't even make half of what Predator took in, which speaks to how indifferent people felt with October's offerings. Regretting You added another $6.6 million to its total, coming in $1 million above Black Phone 2, which passed the $70 million mark this weekend. The other two spots were taken by newcomers. Fourth place went to Sarah's Oil with $4.4 million, and rounding out the top five was war film Nuremberg with $3.8 million.

The weekend box office top five for November 7:

Predator: Badlands- $40 million Regretting You- $6.6 million Black Phone 2- $5.3 million Sarah's Oil- $4.4 million Nuremberg- $3.8 million

This weekend, the holiday season box office starts taking off. Three wide releases will shake up the top five, starting with Lionsgate's latest entry in the Now You See Me franchise. Osgood Perkins and NEON will release Keeper in theaters for some November chills, and the film that many have high hopes for, Edgar Wright's remake of The Running Man, aims to prove that Glen Powell is a star. I think The Running Man will ultimately be number one, with Now You See Me, Now You Don't in second. Predator drops to third, and Keeper fourth. It should be a great weekend for theaters.

