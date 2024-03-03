Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, Sister Act, Sister Act 3, tyler perry

Producer Tyler Perry Offers a New Sister Act 3 Update

Producer Tyler Perry is offering fans an update on the status of Sister Act 3, and suggests the script is coming along perfectly.

After two popular films and repeatedly delivering an all-star cast, there's been serious talk of a Sister Act 3 for more than a decade. And considering that it's been over 30 years since the initial conception of the Sister Act franchise, there's not a lot of certainty about the film's actual status. Fortunately for fans, even though the film has yet to actually move forward with anything official, each slight update from anyone who's rumored to be attached to the project has led to hope that another installment is still coming. Which, according to producer Tyler Perry, is exactly what's happening. It's just not quite there yet.

Tyler Perry Talks Sister Act 3

While speaking to ET, Perry admits, "I'm a little annoyed with how long this has taken me. It's taking so long, like I've done four movies since we started talking about this. When I'm outside producing with — you know, Disney's a huge, wonderful company, but I really want to get this movie, and Whoopi really wants to get this movie. Well, just making sure we have the right writers, the right script, the right story, [and] all of those things are so important because it's such an important, iconic film. We want to make sure we do it justice and do it well, so we're willing to wait for the right script. [We got] a great story we're working on that Whoopi's excited about, I'm excited about, the director's excited about, [and] so Disney's excited about. So we're working on getting that done. Once that's done, we're rolling!"

At the time of the first film's release, Sister Act cost roughly $30 million to produce, though the film went on to earn more than $230 million at the box office and a solid following. In 1993, the film earned the sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, which saw an increased budget with a slightly smaller return of $125 million. Still, decades later, both installments have proven to have a cult audience and plenty of interest from the original cast (like the film series' lead, Whoopi Goldberg), who have openly expressed their interest in returning over the years.

Now that Perry is teasing that the Disney film is still in development, how long will it take the movie to actually move forward?

