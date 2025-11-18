Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary: New Trailer Teases An Unlikely Friendship

Amazon MGM Studios has released the second trailer and two new images from Project Hail Mary, which will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios debuts the second trailer for Project Hail Mary, arriving March 20, 2026.

The new trailer spotlights Rocky, the alien companion of Ryan Gosling’s character, Ryland Grace.

Fans react positively to the footage, though some wish the trailers kept more story surprises under wraps.

Project Hail Mary adapts Andy Weir’s sci-fi thriller, centering on a high-stakes space mission.

When the first trailer for Project Hail Mary was released, fans were a bit on the fence about it. The trailer gave away one of the big plot points in the book, and within the context of the narrative, it's supposed to take the reader by surprise. The belief was that perhaps Amazon MGM Studios could get away with revealing this twist if they didn't show too much of the surprise in subsequent footage. Well, that is not the case in the second trailer. In fact, they are doubling down and showing a ton of footage of Rocky, the alien that Ryan Gosling's Ryland Grace meets on his journey to save the world. The comment section under the trailer is still very positive, but it's a shame that the studio wasn't confident enough in the material that they couldn't come up with a way to market this film without giving away one of the big plot points.

Project Hail Mary: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Project Hail Mary, directed by Drew Goddard, stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. It will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!