Prophet Film From Jake Gyllenhaal and Sam Hargrave On the Way

Prophet took one step closer to becoming a reality today. Jake Gyllenhaal has signed on to star in the film, and Extraction's Sam Hargrave will direct. Marc Guggenheim is writing the script. The film is coming from Studio 8 and is based on the comic series by Rob Liefeld. Studio 8 is looking to make this a franchise, with Adrian Askarieh (Hitman: Agent 47), Brooklyn Weaver (Run All Night), and Rob Liefeld himself producing. Since Liefeld has a deal in place with Netflix for his Extreme Universe characters, this might end up there. The Hollywood Reporter had the news.

Prophet. Credit Image Comics/Rob Liefeld

Prophet Snagging Hargrave Is A Huge Get

"It's been a goal of ours to work with Jake and Sam for quite some time, so we're very excited to finally be collaborating with them on this unique, action-packed genre film," Studio 8 CEO Jeff Robinov said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to seeing what they envision for bringing this story to life — a story we're sure will stand out in the comic book world as a powerful, emotionally charged and visually distinctive film." The story focuses on John Prophet, "a DNA enhanced super-soldier placed into a cryogenic freeze for a future mission only to awaken prematurely in the present, searching for a mission that does not exist. The ruthless berserker must find his humanity." The character always felt like a weird hybrid of John Spartan from Demolition Man and The Punisher. Image stuff from the '90s was never well known for being story-driven; it was style over substance for sure, with Liefeld taking that to heart. I will always have a soft spot for Youngblood, though. It was one of the first comics I remember buying at my local shop that wasn't Marvel or DC.

As loathe as I am to be excited about Liefeld getting more money or a reason to be loud, Sam Hargrave makes this a must-see for me. It had been a long time since an action director knocked me off my feet as he did with Extraction. Hopefully, he does the same thing with Prophet.

