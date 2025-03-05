Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: kathryn newton, ready or not 2

Ready Or Not 2 Adds Kathryn Newton To Cast

Kathryn Newton is again teaming up with Radio Silence, as she has signed on to play a role in the Ready or Not sequel.

Ready or Not came out in 2019, was a big surprise at the box office, and has become a beloved thriller in most circles. It also put Samara Weaving and Radio Silence on the map. A sequel is now in the works, and today, Deadline reported that actress Kathryn Newton has signed on to the film. Newton also starred in Radio Silence's last film, Abigail. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett are back to direct, with Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy writing the script again. Weaving is also back to star.

Ready Or Not 2 Coming Together Nicely

Worldwide, the original Ready or Not grossed $57 million against a $6 million budget and has since cleaned up on digital and disc. Alongside Weaving, it starred Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Elyse Levesque, Nicky Guadagni, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell. For those who have not seen the original Ready or Not, here is the synopsis: Grace couldn't be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family's luxurious estate. There's just one catch — she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows, and other weapons. As Grace desperately tries to survive the night, she soon finds a way to turn the tables on her not-so-lovable relatives.

I am not sure how a sequel to Ready or Not will work, given how that film ended, but with all of the same creatives returning and the fact that Weaving is back, I am hopeful. The addition of Newton only helps things, she is one of the most talented young actresses around, and she was the standout of Abigail. If you have not had a chance to catch Weaving's new film Azrael, be sure to check it out as well, she is fantastic in it, and I think that she should make survival horror for the rest of her career because she is damn good at it. No production start date or release date for the new film was announced.

