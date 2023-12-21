Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: film, netflix, Rebel Moon, star wars, zack snyder

Rebel Moon Director Reveals the Movie That Heavily Inspired His Film

Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder is discussing the specific Star Wars film that inspired his recent sci-fi Netflix flick.

Article Summary Zack Snyder reveals 'Empire Strikes Back' trailer inspired 'Rebel Moon'.

'Rebel Moon' is Snyder's crafting of an original sci-fi universe on Netflix.

The director cites the cinematic influence of '77 to '87 movies.

Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' to blend nostalgic vibes with innovative storytelling.

After moving on from his previously-pitched Star Wars movie, filmmaker Zack Snyder is now just days away from taking his ideas and retooling them to forge and release an original sci-fi universe. But make no mistake, despite its intended originality, the director is still making it known that the cinematic spirit of Star Wars has been integral to his new big-budget arena labeled Rebel Moon.

During a recent interview, the Batman v Superman and Rebel Moon director discussed the inspiration behind his vision, noting, "The 11-year-old me fell in love with Star Wars. And then, as you grow up, I've been talking a lot about '77 to '87, that range of movies. That ten-year window for me was really influential because, from when you're 11 years old to when you're a sophomore in college, that's your sweet spot where you get shaped. I think that though Star Wars was the thing that jump-started the whole thing, it was really that mosaic of movies during that window that shaped what this is."

Snyder then goes on to divulge which installment he's mostly influenced by, stating, "I think the thing I was trying to chase with Star Wars was [the moment] when you saw the trailer for Empire Strikes Back. I saw it [when] I was 12 or 13 years old, and I remember thinking that anything's possible. The trailer especially. Once you see the movie, you're kind of like, 'Okay, this is what happens.' It's all awesome. It's a great movie, don't get me wrong. But the trailer was really wide open, and it was a lot of that vibe that I wanted and was searching for when I was making this movie."

Rebel Moon Summary, Cast, and Official Release Date

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, a 2-part movie event decades in the making. After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld.

Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora, and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire will arrive on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

