Red Notice Full Trailer Put Out By Netflix, And Boy Will It Be Fun

Red Notice is one of the most anticipated films of the fall, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. Johnson stars as an FBI agent trying to track down two of the world's top art thieves, Gadot and Reynolds. As you can imagine, with these three, the action will have a healthy dose of humor injected into it. Basically, this looks like one of the most fun films of the year. Check out the brand new trailer below.

Red Notice Might Be The Action Film Of The Year

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world's most wanted— goes out, the FBI's top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he's forced to partner with the world's greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world's most wanted art thief, "The Bishop" (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle, and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other's company.

Four new posters for the film have been released as well.

This is the third collaboration between Johnson and director Rawson Marshall Thurber after Central Intelligence and Skyscraper. Even more: this is a Fast and Furious reunion. Johnson and Gadot starred in multiple Fast films, and yes, Reynolds was in one too, as he appeared in the Fast spinoff Hobbs & Shaw with Johnson. Whew. Honestly, though, since Netflix snagged Red Notice from Universal in 2019, this has been one of their diamond properties and is arguably their biggest film release…well, ever. It certainly has the biggest stars. Look for more on this film as the release date approaches, and it is fast. Red Notice will debut in select theaters on November 5th and on Netflix on November 12th. I, for one, cannot wait for this one.