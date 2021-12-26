Red Snow is a Rare and Rarely Observant Vampire Christmas Movie

This week on Castle Talk, Jason chats with Sean Nichols Lynch, writer, and director of the new film Red Snow, which comes out December 28 on DVD, VOD, and Digital from 4 Digital Media.

The film stars Dennice Cisneros as Olivia, who is the kind of character we don't see very much in films: an obsessive vampire fan and aspiring novelist. Cisneros is settling in for a quiet Christmas at the lovely Lake Tahoe house that she inherited from her mom when an injured vampire (in the form of a bat) slams into her door. Soon Olivia realizes she has a genuine, living vampire (a hot one at that, played by Nico Bellamy) hiding out in her garage. What follows is a clever mash-up of Misery and Interview with the Vampire. The conversations are well-created (it's hilarious to hear a vampire offer to punch up a manuscript), and occasional bursts of insane violence offset it as more vampires and hunters descend.

Lynch chatted about the script, adding humor to horror and the fun of bringing the life of a frustrated writer into a horror movie.

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series. The newest Volume is Femme Fataes: Horror from Women about Women. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His most recent book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.