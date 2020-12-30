Richard Donner Confirms That Lethal Weapon 5 is the Last One

There are plenty of movies that have been sitting in development hell for years, and Lethal Weapon 5 is no different. The first time someone really mentioned it was about a decade after the last movie came out in 1998. There were rumors of a TV show that did end up happening in 2016, but there hadn't been any other movement on a fifth movie that would bring back stars Mel Gibson and Danny Glover or director Richard Donner.

In January of 2020, we finally got confirmation that the movie was happening with both the original cast and director. Gibson did some teasing recently, but aside from that, we haven't heard anything. The Telegraph recently had a long piece on Donner, and when he wasn't singing the praises of naps ("Naps are extraordinary. It's like a rebirth. Oh my god, they're amazing"), he confirmed that the movie would be the last one in the series and he is directing and producing it at the age of 91.

"This is the final one," he says, at home in Los Angeles. "It's both my privilege and duty to put it to bed. It's exciting, actually." It is exciting that Donner – who will likely be 91 when it shoots – is directing another film. "Hahaha! It's the last one, I'll promise you that."

If anyone deserves a proper retirement, it's Donner. He helped shape not only the action genre but the superhero genre as well. We wouldn't have the comic book movies we have today without Donner showing us that a man can fly in 1978. It's clear that he still has a lot of love for the Lethal Weapon franchise, and it's nice that he wants to be the one to tie it off. It sounds like the movie will be shooting sometime in 2021, so perhaps we'll finally see Lethal Weapon 5 sometime in 2022, but that is in no way confirmed.