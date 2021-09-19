Rose Williams on the Creepiness of a Rotting Hospital in The Power

In this episode, Jason chats with Rose Williams, star of The Power, which is releasing from RLJE on VOD, Digital HD, and DVD on September 21, 2021. Say the producers:

London, 1974. In THE POWER, as Britain prepares for electrical blackouts to sweep across the country, trainee nurse Val arrives for her first day at the crumbling East London Royal Infirmary. With most of the patients and staff evacuated to another hospital, Val must work the night shift in the empty building. Within these walls lies a deadly secret, forcing Val to face her own traumatic past in order to confront the malevolent power that's intent on destroying everything around her.

The actor discusses the setting of the film and the terrifying setting of a dark London hospital in the early 70s, when recession brought a crumbling infrastructure and rolling blackouts plunged even hospitals into darkness. The blackout in the film is caused by a labor strike, a conflict raging outside while Williams makes her way within. She says there were definitely rooms in the old hospital used as a set that she preferred to avoid. Although the film seems perfect for something to film during a pandemic– a la the haunted-hotel movie Shelter in Place, also out this month– The Power, in fact, was shot just before the lockdown. It's just an accident that isolation would soon become so familiar to us all.

