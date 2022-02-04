Rosemary's Baby Soundtrack Now Available At Waxwork Records

Rosemary's Baby has long been one of the soundtracks that Waxwork has heard people crying for a re-press for a long time, and today they answered the call. A re-pressing of the soundtrack is available to order now, featuring the Krzysztof Komeda score in its entirety, remastered directly from the original master tapes. The 180-gram disc is a "Tanis Green" disc and includes artwork by Jay Shaw. This presentation of the score will ship on February 11th, so not a long wait after ordering. Check it out below.

Rosemary's Baby Waxwork Records Release Details

"Waxwork Records is thrilled to present the deluxe re-press of their long sold-out film score vinyl release of Rosemary's Baby. Directed by Roman Polanski and scored by Polish composer Krzysztof Komeda, Waxwork presents once again the classic 1968 score remastered for vinyl and sourced from the original master tapes. This is a special repressing of the most comprehensive presentation of the original Rosemary's Baby film score to ever be pressed to vinyl. Rosemary's Baby LP features include 180-gram "Tannis Root" vinyl housed in a heavyweight old-style tip-on gatefold jacket with satin finish and spot UV gloss coating, an 11" x11" printed insert, liner notes, unreleased production stills, and artwork by Jay Shaw."

Track List: Side A

1. Main Title

2. Furnishing The Apartment

3. Chanting

4. Dream

5. Lullaby

6. The Pain

7. How To Prepare A Good Steak / The Ear

8. Holiday Music

9. After The Call To Hutch

10. Good Appetite

11. Lullaby / Crib Sequence Side B

12. Scrabble

13. Book About Witchcraft

14. The Horrible Doctor

15. The Fragrance

16. The Horrible Doctor #2

17. The Short Dream

18. Iron Bars / Elevator Lift / Dr. Sapirstein and Syringe

19. Path To The Pit Of Evil #1

20. Path To The Pit Of Evil #2 & #3

21. What Have You Done?

22. End Title

I don't have to tell you that this is more than likely the last chance to add Rosemary's Baby to your collection. Go here and grab a copy right now.