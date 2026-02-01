Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: sam raimi, sony pictures, spider-man

Sam Raimi Isn't Currently Interested in Making a Spider-Man 4

Sam Raimi reveals that he's not currently interested in returning to the Spider-Man films for a fourth installment despite fan interest.

Raimi feels he has already passed the Spider-Man torch to new filmmakers after his original trilogy.

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Kirsten Dunst's MJ found closure through the multiverse in No Way Home.

Spider-Man's story continues with Tom Holland and Zendaya, and more multiverse films are on the way.

When Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man film swung into theaters in 2002, there was no promise of a cinematic universe waiting for it. It was (in ways) a gamble that thrived and quickly turned into a trilogy, helped redefine superhero movies for a new era, and gave many fans their favorite live-action Peter Parker. More than 20 years later, that run is still beloved enough that people keep asking the same question. Could there ever be a Spider-Man 4 that brings Tobey Maguire and Raimi back together again?

Then, just a few years ago, Spider-Man: No Way Home pulled Maguire and Andrew Garfield into Tom Holland's current MCU world in 2021 and went on to earn nearly $2 billion worldwide. Thankfully, that multiverse event also reassured viewers that Raimi's Peter and Mary Jane found their way back to each other, and it proved there was still huge demand for that version of the character.

Raimi, however, is ready to leave his chapter closed.

Sam Raimi Was Ready to Pass the Spider-Man Torch to Other Filmmakers

Speaking while promoting his new film, the director told Screen Rant that it wouldn't feel right to resurrect his story, adding, "Stan Lee's great character, that a bullpen of writers in New York at Marvel had come up with stories for, he created the character, but so many people contributed, so many artists, that for a brief time I was handed the torch to carry on after 40 years of Spider-Man comics. And then after my three movies, I handed the torch off to someone else. And I think they've got to keep running with the storyline and the audience that is now following the torchbearer."

Just as he suggested, that does not mean the wider Spider-Man franchise is slowing down. Holland's next solo outing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is already dated for summer 2026 as a joint Marvel and Sony release, with Zendaya expected to return as MJ and the story framed as a soft restart for the character after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

On top of that, the multiverse remains a major focus for Marvel's film slate, with Avengers: Doomsday set for December 18, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars in development as the next ensemble event. So even if a fourth film isn't necessarily in the cards, maybe Maguire's version of the character will still make an appearance before the multiversal arc comes to an end.

