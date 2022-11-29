Sam Worthington Talks Avatar Character Progression in Sequels

Avatar, which you also might also know as one of the biggest films of all time, is gearing up for a highly-anticipated sequel titled Avatar: The Way of Water, and it's certainly going all out.

The upcoming film is said to be costly, innovative, ambitious, and even a gamble to some extent for visionary director James Cameron, which has longtime fans eager to witness the second chapter of this character-driven story play out after a 13-year hiatus. During the first film, we were initially introduced to Avatar's leading star Sam Worthington who plays Jake Sully, a soldier conflicted between his humanity and respect for Na'vi culture, with Jake eventually making the choice to shed his old life and embrace the peaceful existence of the Na'vi by the end of the 2009 film. In Avatar: The Way of Water, he continues to lead the franchise after further immersing himself in Pandora, which only means more Jake time is on the way.

Jake's Unavoidable Changes Will Be Obvious

Considering that Worthington's character is integrated into every piece of the franchise that's been made to date, the star was recently asked about how his character has progressed throughout the upcoming sequels and explained to Empire, "There's only a handful of us who know all the story. To me, it was very important that there's a progression of character, that the character wasn't Jake from the first one in the second, the third, the fourth, and fifth film like you see in some films. To me, the hero has to evolve as well. So, you have identifying features from the original, his spirit, his rebellious nature towards things, his never-give-up attitude."

Worthington then further explains, "But the biggest thing for me was that his behaviour has to be reshaped by what's happening around the world. So, by the time you get to three, he's still Jake, but he's going to evolve from two, and by the time he gets to four, he would have evolved even more in different directions. That, to me, was what was interesting. I didn't just want this carbon copy."

Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters on December 16, 2022.