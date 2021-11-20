Santa Claus Conquers The Martians On Auction Today

Santa Claus Conquers The Martians is a really bad but fun cult classic film from the 60's that, if you have spent any time diving into bargain DVD bins over the years, you have seen it. Falling into the "so bad it's funny" category, this film is truly terrible, but also the kind of bonkers film you pop in and watch with a group of people and laugh. Or you can bid on this 45 LP and book set, taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. Currently sitting at $11 and ending November 20th, I guarantee that you will at least double your money in entertainment value alone if you buy this. Check out the release down below.

Santa Claus Is Not One To Suffer A Martian Attack

"Santa Claus Conquers the Martians Book and Record Set #SLP-70 (Dell/Golden Records, 1966). Book and record are shrinkwrapped together and sealed. The jacket has a cut-out punch in one corner, wear along the spine, and tape on the top edge. Record is assumed unplayed in Very Good condition.

From the Gary Munson Collection. Martian ruler Kimar (Leonard Hicks) is upset that the children of Mars are lazy and under the influence of too much pop culture from Earth. They are obsessed with the planet's television programs and don't want to do much of anything. In an attempt to get the kids peppy again, Kimar orders the kidnapping of Santa Claus (John Call), hoping that the jolly old toymaker will know how to cheer the children up again. But two Earth children are also nabbed, and this complicates things for Kimar."

This was, of course, done up by Mystery Science Theater 3000, and imagine watching that episode while reading along! You can if you go here to get more info and place a bid. No Christmas is complete without this, so go grab it! While you are there, check out the other items taking bids today.