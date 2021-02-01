Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Say Anything Soundtrack

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the beloved 80's classic Say Anything. Coming on two 180 gram translucent red or black vinyl discs, the release will also feature an entire additional disc of music featuring demos written and recorded for the film — previously unreleased in any format — including long lost demo recordings of the "Joe Lies" songs as performed by Heart's Nancy Wilson for actress Lili Taylor.

Mondo Say Anything Soundtrack Details

"We are thrilled to announce a partnership with the incredible Vinyl Films, starting this week with an expanded edition soundtrack to Cameron Crowe's 1989 iconic directorial debut SAY ANYTHING…, followed by SINGLES, and the debut vinyl pressing of JERRY MAGUIRE later this year. This expanded edition of SAY ANYTHING… has been years in the works and contains previously unreleased demos and material, including all-new liner notes from the filmmakers and never-before-seen photos. As always, all new releases go on sale here on Wednesdays at Noon CST.

Containing the original soundtrack album, plus an entire additional disc of music featuring demos written and recorded for the film — previously unreleased in any format — including long lost demo recordings of the "Joe Lies" songs as performed by Heart's Nancy Wilson for actress Lili Taylor. Featuring a 16-page booklet containing never-before-seen photos and liner notes from writer/director Cameron Crowe, stars John Cusack, Ione Sky, Lili Taylor, composer Nancy Wilson and more!

This one has sell-out potential written all over it. As one of the formative films for many of us, this is one of those Mondo releases that people who don't normally buy these types of things will get. Best be ready to go right at Noon CST on Wednesday.