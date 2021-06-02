Scarlet Witch Will Have a Reworked Accent in Doctor Strange Sequel

Wanda Maximoff has been in the MCU for quite some time, and her accent remains an evolving feature of the character recently dubbed Scarlet Witch.

Having debuted in the Marvel world in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the film introduced the fictional Eastern European country of Sokovia, which is where Wanda and her brother Pietro originated from. Both actors brought an accent to their characters, and over the years, Wanda has seen shifts based on the project's needs (or directors' requests.) In the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we're very aware that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) will return for the first time in cinematic form as Scarlet Witch — and according to Olsen, we can expect her to bring that back to the character.

In a recent conversation with Rolling Stone, the star opened up about her constructed accent and shared, "That [accent change] started with Civil War. The Russos [dual directors Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo] said, 'Can she just have a softer accent because she's been in America and has to have been speaking English more.' So I was like, sure. I do have to say that in [Wanda's upcoming appearance] Doctor Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness], after the experience she has in WandaVision, she goes back to an accent that's more true to her. Now that I feel a little bit more ownership of the character, I feel like she does retreat back to having this more honest expression. The sitcom part was totally different because she's trying to hold on to an American sitcom world and play the part the best she can."

Olsen absolutely nailed the concept of WandaVision, causing fans to greatly anticipate her next return in the Doctor Strange sequel in 2022 — so no matter what accent Wanda could end up with, the character's presence alone is what's most important.