Scream Hits 4K On October 19th, Returning To Theaters As Well

Scream, the original Wes Craven masterpiece, will hit 4K on October 19th for the first time. The release will help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film, which is crazy to think about and makes me feel pretty old. The disc will include w commentary with Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes looks, and a new feature doc A Bloody Legacy- Scream 25 Years Later. There will also be a new Steelbook release. Fathom will also be bringing the film back to theaters for two nights on October 10th and 11th. This is all to ramp up to the release of Scream 5 in the winter of 2022. You can see the cover for the release and more details down below.

Celebrate The Legacy Of Scream In Ultra HD

"In celebration of its 25th anniversary and just in time for Halloween, SCREAM will be released for the first time on 4K Ultra HD and in a newly remastered Blu-ray on October 19, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment. 25 years after its theatrical debut, SCREAM remains a wildly entertaining and terrifically terrifying cinematic experience. Directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, the film is a brilliant deconstruction of the horror genre that pays homage to the conventions of slasher films while upending them with clever twists and witty dialogue. The new SCREAM 4K Ultra HD, Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, and Blu-ray include a brand-new look back at the film and director Wes Craven, featuring archival behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews with stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, as well as screenwriter Kevin Williamson and the directors and other cast members from the new installment in the franchise scheduled to premiere in theaters in 2022 from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group."

A Bloody Legacy: Scream 25 Years Later— NEW!

· Audio commentary by director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson

· Production featurette

· Behind the Scenes

On the Scream Set Drew Barrymore



· Q&A with Cast and Crew

What's Your Favorite Scary Movie? Why are People so Fascinated by Horror Films?

