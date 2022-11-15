Jenna Ortega Teases Plenty of Tense Chase Sequences in Scream 6

Scream (2022) was already a successful relaunch of the franchise and slasher films, but if there's one thing that could have been amped up, many would agree that a few chase sequences were needed.

In the original 1996 movie, Sidney was chased through what felt like acres of land; in the sequel, we had Gale's iconic Ghostface altercation; in Scream 3, there was the Scooby Doo-esque murder mansion; and in Scream 4, the entire act at Kirby's home. So how will this be handled in the upcoming installment of the popular horror franchise? According to next-gen scream queen Jenna Ortega, we have plenty to look forward to.

The Scream 6 and Scream 2 Similarities

During the recent Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television event, Ortega was eventually asked about the upcoming installment and teased that fans' pleas were heard. "I'm so excited about (the film) because there's a lot of good chase sequences. Kind of reminiscent of, like, in Scream 2, there was a chase between Gale and Ghostface through the lab. I feel like we have a lot of stuff like that in the second one." I suppose you could say that's confirmation that Scream 2 and Scream 6 are destined to have some fun parallels in plain sight. What more could we want? Well, a fun Kirby storyline, of course, but that's a pitch for another time.

This particular chapter of the long-running film series stars several newcomers, including Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, and Josh Segarra — who will be joining the franchise's returning players Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Courtney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, and of course, Ortega herself.

The next entry of the film was also recently moved up for an earlier release date as well, with a theatrical release now planned for March 10, 2023, from Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures.

Are you excited about the prospect of more chase scenes too?