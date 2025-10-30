Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: scream, scream 7

Scream 7 Has A New Trailer, Synopsis, & Poster: See Them Right Here

As an early Halloween present, we have a look at the first official trailer, synopsis, images, and poster for Scream 7 right here.

Article Summary Scream 7 reveals its first official trailer, synopsis, and poster for fans ahead of Halloween.

Neve Campbell returns as Sidney Prescott, joined by franchise favorites and surprising past characters.

Kevin Williamson, original Scream writer, takes the director's chair with Gary Busick co-writing.

Story promises a fresh reason for Sidney’s return, commenting on horror movies and franchise longevity.

Scream 7 has a new logo, as Paramount decided to celebrate the beginning of October by revealing the first official look at the slasher franchise's latest key art. Set to release in theaters on February 27, the film stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Anna Camp, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Sam Rechner. Also back are Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette, all three of whom have died in previous installments—two Ghostfaces and arguably the second most important character of the franchise. Kevin Williamson is back with the franchise, having written the script for the original film- this time, he is directing. Gary Busick co-wrote the script with Williamson, and he teased a bit of what to expect from the new installment a couple of months ago.

Scream 7 Official Synopsis, Images & More

"I don't want to give anything away about the reason [Scream 7] had to be a Sidney movie because there's a really cool reason," Busick said. "In all these movies, you have to ask, 'Why now? What is the thing Scream is commenting on now?' Scream is always in a conversation with the audience about the state of movies, the state of horror movies, and, in particular, franchises. There is a really specific reason why Sidney is in this movie. I will say there is a reason, and we were happy with it when we cracked it. We went to Neve Campbell and said, 'This is why. This is why Sidney now.' Neve was like, 'Oh, I get that."

Here is the official synopsis: "When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all."

That looks…not awesome. I am glad they didn't include all the cameos in the trailer, but that gave me serious Scream 3 vibes, and that is not a good thing. I have to hope this is really it, and we get the send-off that Gail, Sidney, and Ghostface all deserve when this one's credits roll.

Scream 7 is set to open in theaters on February 27.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!