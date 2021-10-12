Scream Reveals New Images From Highly Anticipated Horror Film

With all of this excitingly perfect Scream content to appease us and Halloween around the corner, it's a marvelous time to be a fan of the horror genre. Paramount Pictures just revealed the first official trailer for the return to Scream, and much like the films that came before, it's off to an excellent start. Bringing back the iconic trio of Sidney, Dewey, and Gale, the film serves as a reintroduction for fans of the slasher classic – and a starting point for those looking to dive into horror. Now, in addition to a trailer that shows off everything we're going to be dissecting soon enough, we have a few photos to add to the mix – already providing us with a preview at the entirety of the next generation, and the Scream alum we can't help but love.

For the new film, we are already promised that this Scream resurgence will be made with respect to Wes Craven (if you live under a rock, he was the director of Scream 1-4) and that it has Kevin Williamson (screenwriter on the first two films) is heavily involved as an Executive Producer. Now that we know there's going to be a formidable group opposing Ghostface led by the trio, the anticipation is really killing us.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") and David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Scream | Official Trailer (2022 Movie) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=beToTslH17s&t=4s)

What's your take on the first look at Scream?