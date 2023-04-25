Scream VI Now Available To Watch Digitally & On Paramount+ Scream VI is on digital services and Paramount+ as of today, and will get a disc release on July 11th, including a Steelbook version.

Scream VI is now available to watch on your favorite digital platform for purchasing films, including VUDU. If you have a Paramount+ account, it is also available to watch there. It will be available on July 11th on disc as well. Starring Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Tony Revolori, Samara Weaving, Henry Czerny, and Dermot Mulroney, the film has been a huge success, grossing over $100 million domestically. Below you can see the Steelbook case for the disc version coming in July, as well as the full list of special features.

Scream VI Special Features List

Special Features: