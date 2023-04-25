Scream VI Now Available To Watch Digitally & On Paramount+
Scream VI is on digital services and Paramount+ as of today, and will get a disc release on July 11th, including a Steelbook version.
Scream VI is now available to watch on your favorite digital platform for purchasing films, including VUDU. If you have a Paramount+ account, it is also available to watch there. It will be available on July 11th on disc as well. Starring Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Tony Revolori, Samara Weaving, Henry Czerny, and Dermot Mulroney, the film has been a huge success, grossing over $100 million domestically. Below you can see the Steelbook case for the disc version coming in July, as well as the full list of special features.
Scream VI Special Features List
Special Features:
- Audio Commentary by Filmmakers—Hear from the directors, writers, and executive producer as they dive into the making of the new film.
- Death Comes to the City—From Woodsboro to the five boroughs, the filmmakers and cast discuss Ghostface's reign of terror in the big city.
- The Faces of Death—Join the core four—Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding—and the rest of the cast and crew as they discuss their return to the beloved horror franchise.
- More Meta than Meta—Go inside the sequel to the prequel with new and legacy characters. Includes a look back at the franchise, hidden easter eggs, and more.
- Bloodbath at a Bodega—Nowhere in New York is safe from Ghostface.
- An Apartment to Die For—Witness the staging of the elaborate apartment attack and ladder escape, as well as the stunts and practical effects used to bring Ghostface's kills to a whole new level.
- The Night Train to Terror—Immerse yourself in this behind-the-scenes look at the terrifying NYC subway sequence on Halloween night.
- Theater of Blood—Dive into the nostalgia of the Scream movies that came before.
- Digital Exclusive: Gag Reel—This gag reel will have you in stitches!