The Forgotten Stan Lee Film Cameo That Nobody Talks About

Stan Lee made cameos in every Marvel Studios film from 2008-2019. Each and every one of them got a massive reaction from audiences, and the man was truly loved by Marvel fans the world over. The MCU cameos were not the only film roles and cameos he made over the years, though, as he appeared in many, many movies over the years. Mallrats, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Kick-Ass, and numerous other non-MCU film and television appearances were made by The Man. Yet somehow, one is not mentioned as much as the others. The scene in question is a genuinely unexpected cameo, and one that will surprise you every time you see it, it sticks out mightily in the video below. I am of course talking about Stan Lee appearing in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

Why is Stan Lee in Princess Diaries 2?

It is a complete mystery as to why Stan is in this film. It was released by Disney in 2004, a full five years before they purchased Marvel. My first thought was that maybe he appeared as some sort of "welcome to the family" type thing. But nope, that isn't it. Stan Lee long said he would make any cameo in any project he was asked to appear in, but who asked him to be in this? Gary Marshall directed the film and appeared in With Great Power: The Stan Lee Story documentary. So were they friends? According to some half-assed internet research, they weren't until Marshall asked him if he wanted to cameo in the film and met there. Also, Stan is legit funny here, doing the Three Stooges schtick correctly, and seeing him make noise at Julie Andrews made me laugh mightily.

A Deeper Reason

Or maybe Stan Lee makes a cameo in the film for another reason. Perhaps the country of Genovia from the film borders another foreign land. One called Latveria. And maybe in the long-planed third film, Anne Hathaway's queen has to meet with Latveria's ruler for some reason, and these films become weird prequels to a Doctor Doom film, which is how the Fantastic Four are introduced into the MCU. Whoa, that is some excellent foreshadowing Disney.