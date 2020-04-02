"Sea Fever" Gets First-Ever Live Stream Film Premiere

In what global entertainment company Gunpowder & Sky and its Sci-Fi label DUST is calling the "first-ever live stream film premiere," Neasa Hardiman's new film Sea Fever will be streamed live on the evening of Thursday, April 9 at 5:00 PM PT/8 PM ET at https://seafever.watchdust.com. The screening will be followed by a live Q&A with the film's stars Hermione Corfield (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation), Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman 1984, Gladiator) and BAFTA award-winning director Neasa Hardiman (Happy Valley, Jessica Jones). Audience members will be able to post their questions in a chatroom.

Check out the trailer for Sea Fever:

The producers' press release stated:

The event will kick-off SEA FEVER's On Demand and Digital release on April 10th. This virtual communal experience is the first-of-its-kind – giving audiences the chance to interact with each other and the film's stars in the comfort of their own homes. SEA FEVER initially had a nationwide theatrical plan in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse and Fantastic Fest. However, with the recent closure of theaters throughout the country due to the growing Coronavirus pandemic, Gunpowder & Sky pivoted from its original theatrical plans, and is bringing the communal theatrical viewing experience to audiences at home. "Like everyone else, we are adjusting to life's new challenges on a daily basis and feel Sea Fever is more relevant than ever," said Janet Brown, EVP of Acquisitions and Global Distribution for Gunpowder & Sky. "We are psyched to host the first-ever live experience of a film screening, and can't wait to share it with audiences!"

The Castle Talk Podcast recently spoke to director Neasa Hardiman about the film– you can listen to the interview here:

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the Castle of Horror Anthology series, and the author of Quest for the Nautilus: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books.