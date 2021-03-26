Creepy Trailer For Separation Debuts, Troy James Dazzles On April 30th

Separation is a new horror film about my biggest fear in the world: dolls and puppets that come to life. There is absolutely nothing more terrifying than that, and this one features multiple. I gotta be honest; I almost didn't make it all the way through this trailer because it really, really freaked me out. Part of that is the admittedly excellent work of "Twisty" Troy James, a contortionist who is one of the world's scariest looking people. I would love to meet this man, but I would be too frightened to. Watch the Separation trailer below.

Separation Synopsis & Poster

"Eight-year-old Jenny (Violet McGraw) is constantly caught in the middle of the feuding between her lawyer mother Maggie (Mamie Gummer) and artist father Jeff (Rupert Friend). She leads a lonely but imaginative life, surrounded by puppets called "Grisly Kin," which are based on the works of her father. When Maggie is tragically killed in a hit-and-run, Jeff and Jenny try to piece together a new life. But when Maggie's father (Brian Cox) sues for custody, and babysitter Samantha (Madeline Brewer) tries to be the new woman of the house, life in their Brooklyn townhome takes a dark turn. The puppets and frightening characters come to life, and Jenny is the only person who can see them."

This is going to be so scary, at least to me. I actually might have to skip this one, as it will keep me up for weeks. It does look really good too, so I am quite conflicted about that. Separation, starring Violet McGraw, Mamie Gummer, Rupert Friend, Brian Cox, and Madeline Brewer, will open in select theaters where they are open on April 30th.