Shang-Chi Director on Doctor Strange Cameo Talk

Sometimes Marvel fans have already mapped out what the post-credit scenes could be or what cameos to expect, but the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has a pretty reasonable answer to those hoping for a Doctor Strange cameo.

When you look at the current stature of the MCU, Doctor Strange is one of the biggest powerhouse heroes in action. The Sorceror Supreme has fought Thanos, helmed his own film, and has an upcoming sequel that elaborates on the Multiverse, so it's safe to say he's been busy in the MCU. Regardless, fans waited week after week for a cameo on WandaVision, then again in Shang-Chi, leaving it very clear that he's just becoming an expectation within the expansive cinematic roster.

In a new interview with BroBible, director Destin Daniel Cretton discussed the potential for a Doctor Strange appearance in the film, explaining, "All of those types of 'Where people are in the universe at this particular moment' — there are clear reasons why Doctor Strange is not there. I wish we could've put Doctor Strange in our movie. But there are very clear reasons why the characters who showed up could show up very; briefly; there's also a very clear reason why they're not physically in the room. But, all of that is a big conversation with Kevin [Feige] and the producers and directors who are working on other things."

In all honesty, it's better to savor those cameos and additions anyways because the over-saturation of a hero can turn someone into a cinematic crutch – and Marvel doesn't need to put all the pressure on one character after the departure of Iron Man and Captain America.

What are your thoughts on the idea of a Doctor Strange cameo in Shang-Chi? Were you hoping to see them interact this early into the character's introduction?