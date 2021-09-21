Shang-Chi Heads to Streaming for Disney+ Day on November 12th

The Disney+ Day is shaping up to possibly be the digital event that Disney is hosting, much like DC FanDome. The convention season is very much still returning to what it once was. Considering the holiday weekend, there is a good chance movie studios like Disney won't be showing up to the San Diego event in November. So this Disney+ Day for the second anniversary of the launch of the service looks to be something fun that they could be doing. Is this going to replace the digital investor day that they did last year that brought in so many eyeballs? It might, this rolls off the tongue a bit easier, and you won't have to cut to black or logos with stuff for this thing.

"The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company," said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company in a press release. "This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."

The press release for the Disney+ Day has a whole list of fun things being added to the service, including one of the biggest movies of 2021 going to streaming for no additional charge.

Disney+ Day will feature content premieres from all of the marquee brands on service, including: The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios' " Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings "

" The beloved Disney family-friendly adventure film " Jungle Cruise ," available to all subscribers

," available to all subscribers The new Disney+ Original movie " Home Sweet Home Alone, " a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise

" a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise An all-new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called " Olaf Presents, " which sees Frozen's beloved snowman retelling several classic Disney tales as only he can

" which sees Frozen's beloved snowman retelling several classic Disney tales as only he can The domestic Disney+ streaming debut of fan favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios including " Frozen Fever ," Oscar®-winning shorts " Feast " and "Paperman ," Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short, "Get A Horse! " and more

," Oscar®-winning shorts " " and ," Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short, " and more An animated short film " Ciao Alberto " from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer's animated hit breakout film "Luca"

" from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer's animated hit breakout film "Luca" A new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney+'s marquee brands

The first five episodes from season 2 of " The World According to Jeff Goldblum " from National Geographic

" from National Geographic A special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars' legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett

A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with an exciting look towards the future

"Dopesick," an original series starring Michael Keaton, which will be released in international markets as part of the Star general entertainment content offering Subscribers to the service will be entertained with an inaugural Disney+ Day fan celebration on Disney+, which will include breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars. Global Launches in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong In honor of Disney+ Day, Disney+ will make its debut in South Korea and Taiwan on November 12, and in Hong Kong on November 16, bringing Disney's iconic characters and stories into the homes of new audiences around the globe.