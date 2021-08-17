Shang-Chi: Posters, a Clip, New TV Spot, & More as Tickets Go On Sale

The marketing for the next major Marvel movie continues. Yesterday, fans were able to buy tickets for the upcoming Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and we also got a ton of new stuff to look at as well. There were four new posters that were dropped, a clip, a featurette, and all sorts of fun stuff for fans to look at. The clip is the first time we've really gotten a chance to see what kind of movie this is going to be. The premiere was last night so the first social media reactions have hit the internet. We'll have to see how the early box office numbers look when it comes to whether or not people are willing to risk a theater to see this movie.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tickets on Sale | Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myZ9J7GNkBI&ab_channel=MarvelEntertainment)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Icon | Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cG2Nv4gwOrw&ab_channel=MarvelEntertainment)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Team-Up | Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ox-8KnYw6jw&ab_channel=MarvelEntertainment)

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.