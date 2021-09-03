Shang-Chi Dazzles in One Of Marvel's Best Origin Stories {REVIEW}

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives in theaters this weekend, after massive delays due to the pandemic and at a crucial time for Marvel Studios as far as theatrical releases go. There is a lot riding on this one, as they struggle with opening films in theaters at an uncertain time and when people are still nervous about going. While still the highest-grossing film during the pandemic, Black Widow received a hybrid release where it also cleaned up on Disney+. Not happening here, as Shang-Chi is only in theaters. Depending on how it does, this weekend could change for the release strategy the rest of the year, at least affecting Eternals and maybe more going forward. One thing is for certain, though: if it does not succeed, It will not be because of the quality of the film as it is one of the studio's best so far.

Shang-Chi is the best type of origin story. The revelations about the character and his history play out over the course of the film in a beautiful way, with a sharp screenplay that lets the story breathe and trusts that the audience can follow along. At no point does the film buckle under the weight of the MCU proper, instead of carving out its own little corner of it while also providing the winks and nods fans tend to demand all these films in. We are able to discover along with Shang-Chi and Katy, which makes us feel like we are along for the ride instead of a witness to it. Sure, a lot of the story beats can be seen from a mile away, but you are having so much fun that it just doesn't matter.

And a lot of that has to do with the cast. Kudos to Marvel, as they could not have asked for a better ensemble than this one to tell this story. Every lead, Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung, is excellent. Leung is especially strong as our wielder of the Ten Rings for most of the film, Wenwu. He is the quiet storm waiting to erupt the entire time, and when he does, it is devastating and heartbreaking. He was the best kind of villain, as he hardly felt like one at all. You end up rooting for him in some ways. But Liu and Awkwafina are the main attraction here, and boy are they great. You never want them to leave the screen, and when they do, you beg to have the two of them back. Talk about chemistry through the roof, my god. I'll save the spoilers except to say that where they leave their relationship at the end is perfect.

A special shout out to the fight choreographers as well. The action is so good in this film, some of the best we have seen in a film in a long while, let alone a Marvel film. Clean shots and two of the best set pieces you will see on a big screen this year. One of them will have you squirming and openly yelping at how uncomfortable and dangerous it looks. That is also a testament to director Destin Daniel Cretton, who will be pretty in demand after people see the film this weekend.

The only downside is a familiar one for Marvel fans: the final battle. While epic in nature, it would have been preferable if they had kept it more grounded than what they end up doing. Being vague on purpose here. For a film that kept its CGI elements mostly reigned in for most of the runtime, it was a little disappointing to see where they went with the final battles scenes. Still wonderfully shot and beautiful, just not needed in my eyes.

That is the only complaint, though. Shang-Chi is fantastic from start to finish and sets a new bar not only for action in a comic film but for origin stories moving forward. Hopefully, we do not have to wait for the next Avengers film for more.

