Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Talks a Possible Sequel

The movie isn't even out yet, but, of course, people are already the cast of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings about a sequel. So far, the buzz behind the movie is pretty positive, but the box office is going to be the thing that really defines whether or not this movie gets a sequel. Radio Times spoke to the cast, and Simu Liu hopes that they get a sequel and says that the ending really hints that another is on the way,

"Certainly I hope to be back," he said. "Where we leave off in the movie certainly kind of alludes to it. Fingers crossed."

Awkwafina went on to say that she hopes to see where her Shang-Chi character, Katy, will go and that she wants to explore the relationship between Katy and Shang-Chi.

She said: "I think it would be cool to see if [Katy] develops any interests in anything. But I think, really, I want to see where her and Shang's relationship goes."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't have a musical yet, and Liu is very much down to be in the first musical.

"Is it too early to say a musical? I've always been a bit of a karaoke junkie," he joked. "You saw a little bit of my talent in the movie, and I think that it bodes for a very exciting future for Shang as one of the first musical heroes in the MCU. I think that you would agree."

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.