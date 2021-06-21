Shazam 2 Director David F Sandberg Reveals Superhero Family Costumes

Sure 2023 is a long way to go, but that doesn't stop Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg from giving DC fans what they want in the form of fresh updates. The latest comes courtesy of his Twitter account taking the initiative knowing how the Internet is about leaks. "Don't know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking, so here's a pic I took the other day," he wrote. In a BTS shot of their new snazzy suits are Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Ross Butler, Zachary Levi, Michelle Borth, and D.J. Cotrona. They all play the superhero counterparts of Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Darla (Faithe Herman), Eugene (Ian Chen), Billy (Asher Angel), Mary (Grace Fulton), and Pedro (Jovan Armand).

Shazam! Synopsis, Fury of the Gods Casting

Fury of the Gods is the sequel to the 2019 DC Extended Universe hit Shazam! that follows Billy, a foster child granted superhero powers, when an old wizard (Djimon Hounsou) summons him. Following the ritual, every time the wizard's name Shazam is uttered, Billy can turn into his superhero alter ego at will. Battling him is Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong), who was the first summoned by the wizard but rejected due to his impure heart as a child. Resentful, he returned to the wizard and took the powers of the seven deadly sins upon himself that were contained within the wizard's cavern. When battling Sivana became too much, Billy devised a plan to share the wizard's powers among his foster family and granting them all similar powers leading up to the climactic battle that saw the doctor purged of the demonic forces and incarcerated. The 2023 sequel has the family now battling the Daughters of Atlas played by Helen Mirren (Hespera), Lucy Liu (Kalypso), and Rachel Zegler. Henry Gayden returns to write the screenplay for Warner Bros. Fury of the Gods.

Don't know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here's a pic I took the other day pic.twitter.com/41wStJ6oe2 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021