Shelter in Place is a Haunted Hotel Movie Brought to You by a Pandemic

In this episode, Jason chats with Chris Beyrooty and Connor Martin, directors and writers of Shelter in Place, newly out on digital. The film tells the story of a married couple stuck at the famed Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel just at the moment that a global pandemic shuts down all travel, setting the stage for a haunted psychological horror film with mostly a cast of four: the couple (Brendan Hines (The Tick, Lie to Me) and Tatjana Marjanovic (Great White, Purgatory) and the last remaining hotel employees, Kevin Daniels (Atypical, Modern Family, The Big Leap) and Ola Kaminska (The Madness Within).

Beyrooty and Martin explain in the conversation how the film came together– they happened to get access to the amazing hotel just as the real pandemic set in, and the skeleton crew settled in to create a whole horror story under the brand-new pandemic conditions. But because the movie uses the setting of being trapped together as a jumping-off point for a story of suspense, domestic drama, and hauntings, it's a pandemic movie that benefits from not being about the pandemic at all.

1091 Pictures released the horror film on VOD and Digital on September 14, 2021.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Castle Talk: Chris Beyrooty and Connor Martin, dirs/writers of Shelter in Place, releasing on digita (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CThpoNI_Ql0)

Check out the Trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shelter in Place (2021) | Official Trailer HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olaTxVU_ssU&t=1s&ab_channel=1091Pictures)

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series. The newest Volume is Thinly Veiled: the '70s, a collection of horror stories based on 70s TV and movies. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His next book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.