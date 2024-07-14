Posted in: Horror, Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, horror, shaun of the dead, simon pegg, Universal Pictures
Simon Pegg Doesn't Think a Shaun of the Dead Reboot is Necessary
Actor and screenwriter Simon Pegg is sharing his thoughts on reboots and why he wouldn't want to see a Shaun of the Dead revival.
During a time when nearly every property appears to be up for grabs, actor Simon Pegg recently expressed his opinion on the idea of a Shaun of the Dead reboot, which ideally involves leaving the beloved title as-is. And based on his impeccable performance as the titular character, we're inclined to side with him on this one. Here's what he had to say.
Simon Pegg on a Potential Shaun of the Dead Revival
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pegg reveals, "There's so much of our own heart and soul in [Shaun of the Dead]. If someone were to reboot it, it would be a cynical and exploitative exercise. I would hope that people are in love with our Shaun enough to resist a reboot." He later adds, "And the thought of anyone just nicking the title… I always got annoyed at Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead remake — it's a great movie. It's really exciting. But I hated the fact they called it Dawn of the Dead because that was George [Romero]'s film. They could have called it Deadish, which was a great line in the film that one of the actors used, and it still would have been a great film, but when you just take a title because people recognize it, it's so disrespectful to the original."
Since its release, Shaun of the Dead has been deemed a cult classic, praised by both audiences and critics for its unique blend of comedy and horror. It impressively serves as a parody of zombie movies but also as a heartfelt story about friendship and redemption in the face of a crisis. While several comedic zombie flicks have since embraced a similar satirical nature, it's truly hard to imagine that anything else (including a reboot) will live up to the iconic Pegg film.
All things considered, what are your thoughts on the Shaun of the Dead reboot topic?