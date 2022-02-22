Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Director Talks Bountiful Easter Eggs

The live-action adaptation of the popular classic video game franchise Sonic the Hedgehog has been through an extensive list of obstacles to finally get made. Now, two years after its successful release, the film has officially earned itself a sequel that's set to be released in theaters this April (and more to come).

Considering the evidence that the passionate fans of the videogame are widely responsible for the film's profits, there's obviously a fandom aspect that's worth embracing to keep that momentum. In fact, the film's director recently acknowledged the importance of respect, setting high expectations for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

When speaking to IGN about the upcoming sequel, director Jeff Fowler teased that there's plenty of easter egg for audiences to examine – possibly even too many to count. Fowler explains that there are "all kinds of [Easter eggs]. One of them was in the trailer, of course, the biplane. It's such an iconic visual from Sonic 2. So as we were sort of setting out to plot Sonic 2, I think we all got excited to pull in that great imagery that all of the fans are going to get excited about when they see it on the big screen and create a cinematic version of the stuff that fans have loved from Sonic 1 and 2. It's a great problem to have that there's so many great Easter eggs that we can incorporate; this movie is chock full of them. I couldn't even begin to list them because there's so much stuff for fans to get excited about."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 includes a cast of James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey with Idris Elba, and the all-important return of Jim Carrey. The Sonic sequel will be released on April 8, 2022, with plans for a third installment and a series on Paramount+.

It certainly doesn't appear that Sonic the Hedgehog is going anywhere anytime soon, does it?