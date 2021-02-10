Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Will Hit Theaters In 2022

A teaser trailer was posted this morning announcing that the Sonic The Hedgehog sequel will be hitting theaters in 2022. The release date will be April 8th. The film's official Twitter is where the teaser was posted, with this cheeky caption: "Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Catch #SonicMovie2 in theaters in 2022." I don't know about you, but I heard that in Jim Carrey's voice. You can catch the Sonic The Hedgehog 2 teaser, brief as it is, down below. Seriously it is only 10 seconds.

Sonic 2 Rides The Unlikely Momentum Of The First Film

It is crazy to think that this is where we are with the Sonic film franchise. Remember when that first trailer was released? My god, the reaction was so bad you would have thought it was a Star Wars movie. But, kudos to the studio. They took that opportunity to fix the film and made it into a huge success. The film grossed $306 million last year and did it right before the shutdowns destroyed the box office model. Fun fact: it was the third highest-grossing film of 2020. Who would have predicted that when the year started.

No word on who will be back or added to the cast yet, but I assume that they won't mess with anything and bring back who they can. This will be the moneymaker for Paramount after what was surely an expensive decision when they redid basically all of the effects of the first Sonic film. When we were all kids, we all dreamed of a Sonic film franchise, and now that it is a reality, it is kinda crazy to think about, huh?