Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Super Bowl Spot Is Up Already

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 released its Super Bowl ad this morning, following the trend of everything "debuting" for the Super Bowl happening before the actual Super Bowl. At least this one leaned into it by putting Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails on a football field to make the most obvious joke possible. See what I mean by watching the spot down below. Spoiler: before you click play, you should already know the joke.

See? Sonic Comes Strong With The Obvious Joke, But It Worked!

"The world's favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. He teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails."

I rewatched the first film with my daughter the other day, and with every viewing, it gets better. She loved it from the get-go, and they really did a great job with it, considering the chaos the filmmakers went through. Here's hoping that the sequel amps it up a bit and delivers. Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is in theaters on April 8th.