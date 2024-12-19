Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Keanu Reeves On The Shadow Reveal In Sonic 2

Paramount has released a featurette for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 where Keanu Reeves talks about seeing videos of theater reactions to the Sonic 2 Shadow reveal.

If you saw Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in theaters with a bunch of fans, then you got to see a bunch of nerds lose their damn minds when it was revealed that the third movie would feature fan-favorite character Shadow. It was the kind of post-credits reaction that is usually limited to comic book movies these days. However, we got it with a video game film [and sort of a comic book movie; there were Sonic comics, I know there were comics, don't try to be technically correct, it's annoying]. That reaction alone was reason enough to believe that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the sure thing this December before they showed a single frame of the movie or announced who would be voicing Shadow. However, getting Keanu Reeves just makes it better since Reeves is one of the best human beings ever. In a short featurette released by Paramount, Reeves talks about seeing a video of one of those theater reactions to the reveal and how it made him feel. He also hopes that fans will like his Shadow. If the comments on YouTube are anything to go by, we think they already do.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast, including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

