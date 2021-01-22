Sony Pictures Has Further Delayed Morbius to January 2022

Apparently, as if there weren't enough delays today, Sony Pictures decided that they weren't done yet. They announced delays for big productions like Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Uncharted earlier tonight but decided that another movie needed to get delayed too. Ironically, it was the movie that kicked off the latest round of delays. On January 11th, Sony announced that Morbius would be delayed to October 2021. It was the first spring movie to see a delay and more or less kicked off this round of delays that we saw hit in a big way today. This is a movie about vampires, so October actually makes more sense than the spring. It would make for a decent October movie. However, Morbius was later delayed again to January 21, 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This is actually kind of a weird move. January is notoriously not the time to release horror movies, and if a horror movie is released in January, it is complete crap. There haven't been any rumors of reshoots or test screenings for this movie but putting a Marvel movie in January is a little weird. Is Sony trying to bury a really bad movie? The first teaser wasn't hated by anyone, but there didn't seem to be a ton of buzz for this one. Then again, Sony might be assuming that there isn't a dead zone in January 2022 like there normally is since we'll still be playing catch-up from delayed 2020 movies. Either way, we're going to be waiting on this for another year, and by the time the movie comes out, the first teaser will be two years old.

Summary: Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

Morbius, directed by Daniel Espinosa, stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. It will be released on January 21, 2022.