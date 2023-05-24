Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – "Stop Spider-Man!" Clip We have a new clip from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that leans into that meme we've all seen a million times.

The release date for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is right around the corner, so it's time for more clips. This is your reminder that Sony is notorious for spoiling its own movies in promotional material. The first one was incredible, so the sequel should already be on your list of movies to see next month, so if you want to make sure you're not getting spoiled, maybe start avoiding stuff. Christopher Miller also thinks that it might be time to avoid stuff as well.

There'll be more SPIDER-VERSE footage coming out in the next 2 weeks. If you're already gonna see the movie opening week, try not to watch any of it. If you still need more convincing, then check stuff like this out. But don't worry- there are still SO many surprises in store… https://t.co/RLLXgTuJ2W — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet

However, if you want to watch some clips, we do have another one. We had to know that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was going to reference this meme because they quite literally referenced it at the end of the first film. However, because we are dealing with a bunch of Spider-People this time, the clip takes it to the next level to the point that Miguel, who seems Very Over It, must explain what the hell is going on.

If there is anyone in the Spider-Verse who could benefit from therapy, it is literally every single version of a Spider-Person.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It will be released on June 2, 2023.

