Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Tom Holland Is Looking For What Fans Want

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland says he's been "actively sifting through the internet and trying my best to understand what the fans want."

Here's the thing about fans and fandom that many people often have a hard time coming to terms with: fans have no idea what they want. It might seem like there is some sort of consensus across the board for something in a fandom, but that is just the consensus of the people posting in the corner of the internet you're actively interacting with. It never ends well when movies and television shows try to change because of fans. So many of the bad decisions in Attack of the Clones were in response to the fan criticisms of The Phantom Menace. The writers of Westworld infamously rewrote part of the show because fans figured out the twist. So many decisions in the final season of Game of Thrones seemed to exist solely because someone wanted to subvert fan expectations. Tom Holland moved from filming The Odyssey to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and he has a much bigger part to play behind the scenes this time around. In an interview with LADBible, Holland revealed he's been online and actively seeking what fans want from a Spider-Man movie.

"I think with anything, it's all about what's in front of you, and right now what's in front of us is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and focusing on making that movie worthy of the last film. I have been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what the fans want from a Spider-Man movie, and that's been my driving force in these pitch meetings," Holland told LADBible. "I think the producers, at times, were like, absolutely sick of me, but I think it's really important, because we make these movies for [the fans]."

While that sounds like a good idea, it really isn't, because you will get wildly different answers depending on what area of the internet you're exploring. There are also varying levels of Marvel fans. There are the terminally online fans (yo) and those who are invested and really like these movies, but never post on social media (my parents). So the opinions that Holland would be seeing are likely those of the terminally online crowd, and catering to them doesn't end well either. As many studios have discovered, hype from the terminally online doesn't always translate to ticket sales. This is in no way a condemnation of what Holland is doing; he clearly wants to make Spider-Man: Brand New Day the best movie ever, but it's like trying to crowdsource dates or times for events. No one has opinions, and no one will make decisions, so you need just to make them yourself. When people complain, you let them and move on.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Was Inevitable

We learned the title of Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon in April 2025, and tiny details about where the film falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline were all over the internet following the announcement. However, we haven't really gotten that much in the way of solid details yet, aside from the fact that the title is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which makes sense considering how the last movie ended. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton is directing this Sony/Marvel collaboration, and it has snagged a prime-time July 31, 2026, release date. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Jon Bernthal are reprising their respective roles. Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas have signed on as new cast members. The timeline for the film has likely shifted a bit, considering the recent delay of Avengers: Doomsday, but it's unclear how that delay will impact this film.

